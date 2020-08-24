Can you tell them apart?!

Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward has stunned fans after posting a picture of her lookalike daughter on social media.

The actress, who is best known to soap fans for playing Emmerdale’s Katie Sugden between 2001 and 2015, shared the picture of 15-year-old Mia on Instagram.

The actress told fans about how she had let her teenage daughter have her ears pierced for the second time.

Sammy also revealed that Mia had been to the hairdressers for her first set of highlights, making her look even more grown up than before.

The actress wrote: “Finally gave in to getting her second earrings done and her first set of highlights! She’s growing up way too fast for my liking!”

Sammy’s followers loved the mini me picture of stunning Mia, with many commenting that it was almost impossible to tell the mum and daughter duo apart.

Some of Sammy’s former Emmerdale cast members also commented on how much the pair looked alike.

Amy Walsh, who plays Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe, commented: “I thought it was you!!”

Zoe Henry who plays village vet Rhona Goskirk agreed: “Literally like looking at you Sammy!”

Another former Emmerdale favourote, Mathew Bose, who played Paul Lambert between 2004 and 2015, also commented on Sammy’s picture: “What a glorious beauty! However, literally thought that it was you – and you are still a great beauty!”

Sammy’s fans agreed with her Emmerdale friends. One commented: “I actually thought that was you.”

Another added: “You look the same age as your daughter. Both totally beautiful!”

Two peas in a pod

Back in June Sammy paid another tribute to her daughter, wishing her a happy birthday on social media by sharing a picture of the two of them together.

In the image, the pair once again look very similar, leading to fans commenting that they look like sisters rather than mum and daughter.

