Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln on the ‘shock’ of being cast as Jamie

Alex's life could have looked very different...

Emmerdale fans know Alexander Lincoln as Jamie Tate, but his career could’ve went in a very different direction.

Speaking to Lorraine, the soap star revealed that he was heading to another job interview when he received the news that he’d got the part.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked Alex if he had been somewhere “exotic” when the very exciting call came in.

But Alexander revealed he was in London, on his way to an interview at a local cinema.

He revealed, “I wasn’t, no… I was in Walthamstow. I think I was on my way to an interview for a cinema I was going to be working at,” Alex replied. “Then I got the call through and it was sort of shock, filled with fear, and then just happiness.”

Alexander has been in the role of Jamie Tate since 2019, after the role was recast following his departure in 1999.

Previously, the role had been played by many child actors, before returning to the Dales as an adult.

He is the only son of Frank Tate (Norman Bowler) from his marriage to Kim Tate (Claire King).

Jamie is currently having an extramarital affair with Belle Dingle, which is about to turn sour.

But whilst he was delighted to have the part, Alexander has confessed he finds Jamie “frustrating”.

He added, “I’ve been very fortunate with Jamie in that I’ve got to show so many different aspects to him, so many different dimensions.

“But yeah, he is frustrating, because he sort of is just going along with the flow – that’s one of the things about Jamie, he doesn’t really take action that well, and he’s sort of manipulated, and yeah it can be quite frustrating.”

Emmerdale continues Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV1.