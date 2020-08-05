Emmerdale star Amy Walsh: Tracy will keep her shock baby with Nate

Tracy finds out she's pregnant this evening

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has revealed that Tracy Metcalfe is left in shock when she discovers she’s pregnant tonight – but adds an abortion is out of the question.

It all begins in this evening’s Emmerdale when Tracy injures herself while helping out her boyfriend Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) on the farm.

Because Tracy needs an x-ray on her injured wrist, she’s given some routine tests as a precaution.

It’s then that the bombshell news drops – she’s pregnant with Nate’s baby! How will she react to this life-changing news?

“Tracy’s in total shock,” says Amy. “She thinks she’s been careful. She’s on the pill, so it does come as a massive surprise. Especially as she and Nate have not been together that long.”

Jurell, who plays Nate, says: “Until this point they’re in a good place. They’re taking things steady and are in the honeymoon phase.”

Why Tracy won’t have another abortion in Emmerdale…

For Tracy an abortion is out of the question. She previously had a termination after her then husband David left her for Maya.

“Going through that with David was something Tracy never envisaged having to do but it was the right thing to do at the time,” says Amy. “But the thought of doing it again is inconceivable; for her another abortion is not an option.”

How will Nate react to the news that he’s going to be a dad? And will this bring them closer together or tear them apart? And how will the rest of the village react when they hear Tracy and Nate’s big news?

Emmerdale continues on ITV this evening at 7pm.