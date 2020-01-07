Emmerdale star Andrew Scarborough reveals a SHOCK FACT about Graham Foster that no one knew

According to Emmerdale actor Andrew Scarborough, not everything is as it seems with his alter ego, Graham Foster...

Emmerdale’s Andrew Scarborough might be departing the soap as his character Graham Foster is sensationally killed off in a huge whodunnit at the end of the month, but he’s revealed there’s still plenty we don’t know about the mean and moody businessman ahead of his demise.

The actor, who has been playing Graham since September 2017, told us that not many people know that Graham is a bit of a softie underneath his menacing glare and undertaker suits… “Graham often means well and people always seem to misinterpret him.

“Believe it or not, he doesn’t deliberately make enemies, but there was a huge amount of grief when he found out that Millie wasn’t his daughter, and that is what made him act spitefully towards the Tates at Christmas.”

But while it’s hard to imagine Graham socialising with a pint at the bar in the Woolpack, surrounded by friends, Andrew is adamant that he will miss his character, even if Graham’s long list of enemies in the village won’t…

“I’m going to miss Graham a lot,” he confessed to us. “But I love the fact that I’m leaving while people still don’t know much about him. In fact, we know diddly-squat.

“I always thought that Graham wouldn’t speak a lot, and I added in a dryness and vagueness about him. I like that he keeps his card close to his chest.”

But while Graham’s ability to rub people up the wrong way will ultimately lead him to be killed by someone in the village, Andrew believes it is fitting that his alter ego will be killed off in such a grisly manner…

“With Graham’s career in organised violence, I don’t think he could have left in any other way. I’ll miss those suits and he will certainly be buried in one… he always did look like an undertaker!”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.