Emmerdale star Charley Webb clarifies her soap future as Debbie Dingle

'I don’t have any plans to leave the show'

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has made clear that she “doesn’t have any plans to leave the show” as Debbie Dingle.

The 31-year-old, who welcomed her third child with Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden last July, had been quoted saying she had no plans to work after maternity leave.

However, she told OK! Online: “It was taken out of context. What I meant was there is no set return date yet. Emmerdale have asked me and we have talked but I haven’t confirmed anything. I don’t have any plans to leave the show, but I might take a bit longer than a year off.”

She added: “I love going to work and I love coming home to the kids, and it will probably make me a better parent as I’m not with them all the time.”

Emmerdale fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear that they haven’t seen the last of Debbie Dingle.

Husband Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe, teased that whenever Debbie did comeback to the Dales viewers could expect a “big storyline”.

Charley and Matthew have three children together – Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and six month old Ace.

Debbie Dingle was last seen in Emmerdale in August. Her mum Charity (Emma Atkins) tried to persuade her to stay. However, Debbie headed off to run a garage in Scotland which she’d been given in Lisa’s will.

This isn’t the first time Charley has been written out of the soap for a while. She also left the soap previously on maternity leave and both times she returned as Debbie. So, it seems we will see Debbie again in the Dales… we just don’t know when!

Emmerdale continues on ITV.