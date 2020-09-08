A shock return leaves Charity's adoption plans in jeopardy...

Emmerdale favourite Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has been desperately trying to track down Kirin Kotecha so that she can get his permission to adopt Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) son.

But just when she gives up on her search next week, who should turn up in Emmerdale out of the blue but Johnny’s biological dad.

“Even though Charity has been trying to track Kirin down, she doesn’t realise he is already lurking close by,” says Emma Atkins, who plays the desperate Dingle.

“At this point Charity is delighted she has passed the background checks and she’s fairly certain that Kirin won’t risk coming back to the village. You can imagine her shock when she comes face to face with him.”

Kirin not back for his son… he wants money

But after years on the run for manslaughter, Kirin is a changed man and he desperately needs cash.

After failing to demand money from Priya, Kirin tries his luck with Charity…

“Priya has already warned Kirin off, but he is greedy for some fast cash and wants to exhort money from Charity,” says Emma.

Charity’s left reeling when Kirin tells her he’ll make it impossible for her to adopt Johnny unless she pays him a huge amount of money and, with no choice, Charity tries to find the cash.

“Charity is appalled with how mercenary he is,” continues Emma. “His desperation is shocking and we soon see a dark side of Kirin emerge.”

But getting your hands on that sort of money at short notice isn’t easy, even when you’re a Dingle, and when Charity later hands over the money, Kirin isn’t happy to realise she’s failed to get the whole amount.

Charity gets desperate

Desperate to not lose her chance to adopt Johnny, Charity resorts to plan B…

“She goes straight to Chas and asks to borrow the money from the Woolpack safe, but Paddy’s outraged that she wants to pay off the man who is on the run for manslaughter.”

Things turn nasty when Charity still can’t raise the full amount, leaving Kirin fuming.

But his problems are about to get even worse when Tracy arrives with the police not far behind her.

Will the police finally catch up with killer Kirin after all these years?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.