Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley: Cain fears Moira will DIE before he can confess his love

Cain mounts a vigil as he fears he'll never get to explain his true feelings

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has spoken out about how Cain Dingle’s life collapses when his wife Moira is struck in a hit and run!

In Friday’s episode Cain is furious because he wrongly believes that his wife – who he’s divorcing – is having an affair with DI Malone (Mark Womack).

But then he gets a horror phone call – Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The desperate manic races to be be at Moira’s beside as he realises she could die without him telling her he still loves her.

In next Monday’s Emmerdale, we see Cain at Moira’s beside with her son Matty. When Matty leaves, Cain pretends to be going to, only to sneak back in so he can be with Moira.

“He pretends to go to the toilet,” says Jeff. “Matty goes off, then Cain sneaks back into the room and sits with her all night.

“We see in that moment that he’s still got feelings for Moira. He can’t live without her. Whether that means in a relationship or not is not the issue – it’s more a case of he doesn’t want her to die.”

Cain’s vigil in Emmerdale…

Cain, then, is sat there wishing he’d plucked up the courage to tell Moira his true feelings. He faces the possibility that she could die never knowing he still loved her.

Later next week there’s more drama for Cain when he discovers Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) chatting to Moira’s business partner, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), and learns they’ve struck a secret business deal behind Moira’s back. Nate’s boss Kim also turns up and is furious, threatening to ruin Moira’s farm!

Cain, though, is soon back at Moira’s beside, wondering whether he’ll ever get the chance to reveal his true feelings…

Emmerdale continues on ITV.