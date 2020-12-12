Emmerdale favourite Jacob Gallagher has mysteriously jetted off to Portugal...

Emmerdale star Joe Warren-Plant has revealed more details about why his character, Jacob Gallagher, won’t be seen on screen for the foreseeable future.

The actor, who is currently in training for Dancing On Ice 2021, has taken an extended break from filming at Emmerdale in order to take part in the reality TV show.

His last scenes were aired last month when Jacob announced he would be going to Portugal to stay with adoptive mum, Alicia, for six months.

But, in the past, soap actors have managed to juggle the demands of filming for Emmerdale while also training for Dancing On Ice.

However, as well all know, 2020 isn’t a year like any other.

Keeping everyone safe

Actor Joe took part in an Instagram Live session recently for Danny Miller’s charity Once Upon A Smile and revealed Covid is to blame for the fact he has had to separate the two projects…

“Emmerdale have written me out of the show for six months,” he revealed.

“But they’ve been pretty flexible, with it being an ITV production, they’ve had cast members do it all the time, but with Covid as well they didn’t really want me crossing productions.

“Because if I contracted it and then was on Dancing On Ice the next day and then went to Emmerdale, that’s two shows that I’ve put in jeopardy.

“So it was the safer option to write me out for a little bit. But I’m glad, because it gives me time to focus 100 percent on that.

“Matthew Wolfenden did it, and he was filming at the same time,” Joe continued.

“He had a pretty big storyline and he was coming in and was just non-stop, he was in at 7 in the morning for filming, then finish at 5 and to training for two or three hours, and that was every day for months on end.

Training hard

“I’m glad I’ve got the time off, it’s absolutely amazing but hands down the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.

“I’m loving every minute of it, it’s put me in a really good routine.

“Not only am I physically stronger, but mentally as well. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Dancing On Ice 2021 is set to air on ITV in the new year.