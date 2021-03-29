It's a big week in Emmerdale village...

Emmerdale will kick off a big week with a gripping flash forward tonight that sees Jimmy King calling the emergency services.

Fans of Emmerdale will know that the soap is renowned for its daring stunts and shock deaths in weeks like this, and the team behind the show haven’t let something like a pandemic stand in their way.

Despite social distancing rules that are in place throughout filming, the cast and crew have put together a huge week for viewers.

Monday night drama

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see a glimpse into the future where Jimmy can be heard calling 999 following a shocking crash.

Fans will see a flash forward to a hospital, where three mystery figures are are laying in hospital beds.

Over the course of the week we will find out more information on who has been left fighting for their lives in hospital in a series of flash forwards at the start of each episode.

Emmerdale has confirmed the week will end in tragedy for at least one villager, but the identity of who dies is being kept tightly under wraps.

Wedding day woes

Following tonight’s flash forward we will see Mandy and Paul’s wedding getting under way.

The drama starts when Aaron calls Paul and tells him he has a surprise for him at the Dingle house.

However, when Paul gets there he is shocked to find it isn’t a pre-wedding gift, but actually Connor tied and gagged in the Dingles’ front room.

Fans will know that Aaron believes Connor is the one who attacked Vinny, and he thinks he’s doing Paul a favour by handing him to him on a plate.

But the reality is Paul attacked Vinny, and Connor knows all his secrets.

Paul is horrified to see Connor in his house and tells Aaron to leave it to him to sort the situation.

But before Aaron can leave, Connor desperately tries to tell him the truth about what Paul has done.

Sadly, Aaron can’t hear a word because of the gag, and Paul’s secret continues to be safe for now.

However, things take a turn when Connor escapes and a run in with Liv soon sees the truth revealed.

As the penny drops for Liv, will she be able to find Vinny and get him to open up about his dad’s abuse before Paul can marry Mandy?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.