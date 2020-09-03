Dawn and Harriet’s nightmare in Emmerdale has only just begun...

Emmerdale has teased that there could be a twist ahead in the Malone murder plot as the soap announced it will return to six episodes a week.

The show cut back its number of episodes to keep it on screen after filming had to be stopped due to the pandemic.

However, Emmerdale has now revealed it will go back to six episodes a week from Monday 14th September.

And the makers hinted that Dawn and Harriet’s terrible secret about killing Malone could come back to bite them this autumn.

It’s hinted that Malone’s rotting corpse could be uncovered, landing the pair with the possibility of facing murder charges.

“Dawn and Harriet deal with the consequences of murdering Malone but how long will his corpse remain concealed in the graveyard?” teases the soap.

They also teased more drama for Belle in Emmerdale…

“With Belle having chosen a Tate over the Dingles, will a family war ensure? Belle will have to make a decision that could change her life, and those around her, forever.”

Plus, it’s revealed that Moria’s brother will turn up causing trouble. He’s also something of a heartthrob and will set “pulses racing” in Emmerdale.

And it’s been announced that Coronation Street will be back to six episodes a week. And with EastEnders back on screen next week, soapland is at last getting back to some normality. However, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors are still off sceen.

Emmerdale executive producer, Jane Hudson said: “I’m so proud of the tireless work that everyone has put into getting us back to six episodes a week. The commitment, loyalty and enthusiasm from our cast, crew and different teams has been phenomenal. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Emmerdale airs Monday – Friday at 7.00pm on ITV with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursdays.