Emmerdale to air KILLER twist for Cain and Jamie this week

Emmerdale sees a new twist in Cain's revenge plan...

Emmerdale favourite Cain Dingle sets out to kill Jamie Tate this week, but can Moira Dingle talk him out of the idea?

Ever since the fateful night that Moira (Natalie J Robb) was mown down and left for dead by Jamie, Cain has been out for revenge.

But as Emmerdale fans will know, things are even worse now that Jamie is framing Belle for the hit and run and now Nate is facing jail as he takes the blame for her.

Deciding that enough is enough, Cain (Jeff Hordley) vows to teach Jamie a lesson once and for all this week leaving Sam Dingle shocked.

As Cain grabs a length of metal piping, Sam panics that Cain is about to do something he will regret.

Realising that Cain won’t listen to him, Sam tracks down Moira and begs her to help, knowing that she will have more luck getting through to him.

Moira to the rescue

Despite being upset after having just got her decree nisi though for their divorce, Moira agrees to help and talks to Cain at the Dingle barn.

However, as Moira reminds Cain about how he felt after the drama with Joe Tate, the doors to the barn slam shut and the pair are locked inside.

What Moira and Cain don’t realise is that Mackenzie is the one who has trapped them in the barn, putting an end to Cain’s plans to kill Jamie for the time being.

Instead, Moira uses the chance to talk to her soon-to-be ex husband about their relationship, begging him to forgive her for the affair with Nate.

But with the pain of what she did still hurting, Cain reminds Moira that she broke his heart.

With her marriage in tatters, Moira plans to leave the village. But will Cain realise what she is up to and stop her?

And can Cain move on from his plans to finish off Jamie for good?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.