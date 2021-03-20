Emmerdale to see Liv become Paul’s next VICTIM as she digs for answers?

Liv's quest for answers leaves her in danger from Paul...

Emmerdale next week will see Liv Flaherty put herself in danger in a bid to get to the bottom of what happened with Vinny Dingle.

Fans have watched in horror this week as Paul Ashdale beat his own son so badly that he ended up fighting for his life in hospital with internal bleeding.

But while viewers know this is just the latest in a long line of beatings that Vinny has been subjected to, his mum, Mandy, and the rest of the village have no idea of the abuse that Paul is capable of.

The abuse continues

Last week saw Paul manipulating Vinny once again when he woke up in hospital.

Telling Vinny that he would break Mandy’s heart if he told her how he ended up in hospital, Paul also hinted that he would beat Vinny again if the truth got out.

But at the end of Friday’s episode we saw Liv call the police… something that she is suspicious that Paul hasn’t already done.

However, as Liv makes it her mission to get to the bottom of what happened the day Vinny was attacked, could she be putting herself in the path of danger?

Drama continues next week…

When Liv comes to see Vinny when he gets out of hospital, Paul isn’t happy about the amount of questions she is asking.

When Liv then mentions Connor, Paul sees red and tells Vinny to get Liv off their backs.

Sensing that Liv is in danger from Paul, poor Vinny does what it takes to protect her and reluctantly ends their relationship.

Liv is understandably upset… but soon her heartache turns to anger and she becomes even more suspicious about Paul.

Knowing something doesn’t add up, Liv decides to track down Connor, convinced he must know what Paul is lying about.

But will her detective work leave her vulnerable to becoming Paul’s next victim?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.