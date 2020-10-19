Emmerdale favourite Belle is on a downward spiral...

Emmerdale is set to air a new twist in Belle Dingle’s struggles tonight as she continues to hear the voice of her late mum, Lisa Dingle.

Life has been tough for Belle since revealing former boyfriend Jamie Tate’s true colours.

Jamie didn’t take kindly to Belle shopping him to the police for Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) hit and run, and he has since turned the tables on her.

Having got Andrea to lie for him to the police, Jamie has managed to make himself look squeaky clean, while the police turn their attention to Belle.

Belle’s been framed

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see Belle returning home after a night at the police station having been charged with the hit and run.

But while the Dingles start to speculate over the identity of the new witness who claims to have seen Belle with Jamie’s car on the night of the accident, Belle’s mental health is starting to suffer.

Last week fans saw Belle starting to hear the voice of her late mum, Lisa, who appeared to be telling her to stick up for herself.

However, Lisa’s voice soon got Belle in trouble with the police when she verbally lashed out at the officer questioning her at the station.

After getting cross with the police, Belle found herself spending the night in jail, along with being charged for a crime that she didn’t commit.

With Belle now facing court for the hit and run, the Dingles vow to fight to prove her innocence.

But as Lisa’s voice gets louder in Belle’s head, things don’t look good for the former veterinary receptionist.

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Belle has got a complex history with schizophrenia, and is on medication for the condition.

A new twist for Belle

Tonight’s episode will see Sam Dingle realise that Belle hasn’t taken her tablets after being with the police all night, and he encourages her to take the medication.

However, Lisa’s voice speaks to Belle once again, this time telling Belle that she shouldn’t take her medication.

Being obedient, Belle listens to her mum and doesn’t take her pills, leaving her in grave danger as her mental health threatens to spiral out of control.

Will anyone realise what is happening to Belle before it is too late?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.