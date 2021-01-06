Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate to father another child – guess the mum!

There’ll be a new heir to the Tate throne…

Emmerdale goodie turned baddie turned almost goodie again, Jamie Tate, will become a father for the second time this year.

And the mother of his child? Why, it’s none other than troubled teen Gabby Thomas!

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper made the shock revelation to whatsontv.co.uk and other media at an online press conference in which she, fellow producer Laura Shaw and head honcho Jane Hudson teased some of the big storylines on the way for 2021.

Revealed Roper: “There are shockwaves through the village as Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time after a night with…Gabby!

“As Kim discovers there is going to be a new heir to the Tate throne, a fight for power will very quickly ensue.

“But as Gabby finds herself at the centre of a family at war, will she succumb to the manipulations at Home Farm, or will she end up becoming the one who pulls the strings?”

Gabby recently started a new job at Tate eaterie The Hide, having been fired from her previous position at wedding planning business Take A Vow when she wrongly accused boss Leyla Harding’s lover, Liam Cavanagh, of taking advantage of her.

In scenes over Christmas, she comforted Jamie when he struggled with the prospect of having to tell his staff that they wouldn’t be getting a festive bonus, and it was clear she had taken a shine to him.

Jamie, the son of village vixen Kim Tate, already has one child, a daughter Millie, with estranged wife Andrea.

Other stories on the way for 2021 include the return of a familiar face, who we’re promised will “light up the screen.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing drama of Paul Ashdale’s secret gambling addiction will end in tragedy, while we’re told that married couple Jimmy and Nicola King will face their biggest test yet.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.