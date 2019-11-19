End of the line for THIS Neighbours couple as a bombshell threatens to tear them apart?

Today's Neighbours sees Amy and Kyle's relationship hit rock bottom once again...

There’s trouble for Neighbours couple Amy Williams and Kyle Canning today as their already rocky romance hits serious trouble when Kyle drops the bombshell he is suing Lassiters over the hotel camera scandal.

With their sex life splashed all over the internet thanks to the Lassiters hotel camera drama, things have been tense between Kyle and Amy for weeks. But while Amy is trying to get her head around her private life being available to the world to see, Kyle is more interested in getting even with Paul Robinson.

While Amy has adamantly expressed that she doesn’t want to sue her dad and Terese Willis for the sex tape drama, Kyle has gone behind her back and opened a class action case against the hotel, with Toadie Rebecchi working as his lawyer.

Today’s Neighbours (5.30pm, see our TV guide for full listings) sees Amy struggling to get close to Kyle again, admitting to her brother David that every time Kyle comes near her, all she can think about is cameras watching her.

And with Sheila Canning bored at work thanks to no one drinking at The Waterhole since the camera scandal, she decides to focus on the fact Amy and Kyle are struggling and offers Amy some advice on her sex life.

Amy looks like she wants the ground to swallow her up as Kyle’s gran offers her some words of wisdom about her and Kyle’s bedroom time… but despite the whole conversation being cringy, Amy takes on board what Sheila is saying and puts her words into action.

Later when Kyle suggests a dinner just the two of them, Amy seizes her moment and arrives at Kyle’s house looking a million dollars. But while she only has one thing on her mind, Kyle is adamant that he needs to confess his secret about the class action first.

Kyle totally kills the mood as he tells Amy they need to talk, and as he drops the bombshell that he is suing Lassiters, Amy is floored.

With Kyle going against Amy’s wishes and doing the exact opposite of what they talked about, has he just put the final nail in the coffin of their relationship?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5