Endeavour season 7 on ITV – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

How will Endeavour fare as he enters the 1970s?

Endeavour season 7, the hugely popular Inspector Morse prequel starring Shaun Evans as the young DS Endeavour Morse, will return to ITV very soon for a new three-part series set at the dawn of the 1970s.

Endeavour season 7 start date: When will it be back on ITV?

The latest series of Endeavour will air on Sunday 9 February at 8pm on ITV.

Endeavour season 7 plot: What’s in store?

In the last series of the period drama, Endeavour and his colleagues faced conflict as corruption ran rife through their ranks.

As the series begins with an episode directed by Shaun, Endeavour is spending New Year’s Eve 1969 in Venice. But when he returns to Oxford, personal and professional tensions soon come to the fore as the team investigate after a body is found on a canal towpath on New Year’s Day 1970. But the only clue is a strange whistling heard on the night of the murder…

While the case continues throughout the series, the episodes also explore women’s liberation, and the scientific developments and social changes of the era.

“The prospect of entering a new decade is hugely exciting for all of #TeamEndeavour. We’re always looking to break new ground, and go places we haven’t been before – both physically and emotionally,” says the show’s creator Russell Lewis.

Who’s in it?

Alongside Shaun, Roger Allam reprises his role as Endeavour’s mentor DCI Fred Thursday while Anton Lesser returns as their boss CS Reginald Bright, who is back at the helm after previously been sidelined into traffic. Meanwhile Sean Rigby is also making his comeback as DS Jim Strange.

Endeavour series 7 trailer: What does it reveal?

The enticing new Endeavour trailer shows the detective catching the eye of a young woman during his trip to Venice. Is romance on the cards? Meanwhile Thursday is shown on the canal towpath looking into the terrifying murder that takes place there. But on a lighter note, it appears that Thursday and wife Win (Caroline O’Neill) are back on track after the tensions between them last series.

What else do we know?

An eighth series has already been commissioned by ITV!