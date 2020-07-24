Dick and Angel Strawbridge host Escape to the Chateau spin-off Make Do and Mend, offering advice about renovation projects



In Escape the Chateau, Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel give us a close-up look at the remarkable renovations they have carried out on their French chateau.

Now, a special new show Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend, in which they share tips with viewers, is heading to C4 very soon.

Here’s everything we know about the show…

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend start date: when does it air on C4?

The four-part series will air on Thursday 30 July at 8pm on C4.

What’s it about?

The four-part series sees Dick and Angel Strawbridge use all of their design and DIY know-how to help viewers with their own decoration and restoration projects via video chat.

“We receive so many emails and questions on social media asking how we do certain things and the numbers went up in lockdown because people had time to do things that had been on their list for ages,” Dick tells us. “We said, ‘Why don’t we help?’”

The couple also carry out a variety of new projects of their own at the chateau.

“With everybody doing a task at home, we did the same at the chateau. One little girl designed a chicken house on her allotment,” says Dick. “It was ‘Cluckingham Palace’ with rainbows and disco balls so now in my traditional walled garden I’ve also got a rainbow-coloured chicken shed – you can see it from space!”

What other projects do the Strawbridges assist with in Escape to the Chateau: Make, Do and Mend?

Dick and Angel help to redesign a range of rooms as well as gardens and give advice on restoring individual items such as a drinks trolley and a stereogram. The first episode sees them offer guidance on how to build a home smoker, how to restore an old front door and how to jazz up a retro bathroom.

“A lady called Miriam was doing up her bathroom and didn’t have much confidence,” says Angel. “But we did mood boards together and she ended up doing dark tile grouting and even made a macramé shelf. It was wonderful. She said, ‘I’m going to tackle the whole house now.’ Giving someone that confidence is a much bigger gift than showing someone how to grout.”

What else do we know?

The Strawbridges filmed the whole series themselves during lockdown!

“I had to ensure Dick wasn’t looking too dishevelled before going on camera!,” laughs Angel. “And we had to make sure a dozen things were working before every single shot too. A couple of times we forgot to turn a camera on!”

The family’s new Kerry Blue puppy Petale also makes her debut in the series.

“We got her two days before France shut down. She’s six months old now and big and fluffy,” reveals Dick. “She’s part of our pack and goes everywhere with us and on adventures with the kids.”