Escape to the farm with Kate Humble is one for everyone to enjoy

Escape to the farm with Kate Humble on Channel 5 sees the hugely popular star welcome us onto her farm in rural Monmouthshire, Wales.

Kate moved from London with her BAFTA-winning film-maker husband Ludo Graham to enjoy a different way of life. We should also mention she has a sheepdog called Teg!

Escape to the farm with Kate Humble – when does it start?

The four-part series begins on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 13th October.

What happens?

Well, we see Kate experiencing all the ups and downs of farm life. Kate explains how it all started. She says: “We moved to a four-acre smallholding in Wales and quickly started collecting chickens, ducks, geese and pigs. Then we bought the 117-acre farm down the road to help with the growing flock of sheep. We have different breeds of pig, including Sausage, the lovely Welsh pig, and “Dirty Flirty” Gertie, who’s a Berkshire pig.”

What happens in the first episode?

There’s some drama with piglets. “Sausage, our Welsh pig, is an experienced mum after already birthing 27 piglets, and we thought this next litter would be huge, too. But after the first piglet popped out, Tim [Kate’s mentor] and I could tell there was something wrong. I managed to stick my arm in and get the second piglet, but alarm bells were ringing. You’ll have to watch what happens…”

When was Escape to the farm with Kate Humble filmed?

Kate explains it was shot during lockdown. “We filmed it during lockdown with my husband as cameraman, so you’ll see me giving the sheep some lockdown haircuts! Plus, I learn a lot about foraging, weaving and making hay.”

Escape to the farm with Kate Humble begins on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 13th October (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).