Eurovision will look a little different this year...

Eurovision was sadly cancelled due to coronavirus, but there’s still plenty to look forward to.

Fans will be able to tune in to a variety of programming dedicated to the song contest.

BBC1 and BBC2 will air alternative programming on May 16th.

Here’s what to expect from Eurovision 2020…

What is Europe Shine A Light?

This programme will replace the original Eurovision contest and is a global event.

Graham Norton will present the UK broadcast, which will honour all 41 songs that would have competed in the 2020 contest.

In addition, viewers have been told to expect “plenty of surprises”. Exciting!

What is Eurovision: Come Together?

Graham Norton will also present a new programme in honour of the song contest.

In this series, the British public will get the opportunity to take part in a live online vote.

This vote will let viewers choose their all-time favourite song from the past 64 years.

Speaking about this programme, Graham said, “We are going to make Come Together as live as possible so it will still feel like event TV hopefully.

“It’s a big celebration of Eurovision where the UK can for the first time ever choose its favourite song of all time – that’s not been done before so that’s pretty exciting.

“I really hope people get involved and vote for their favourites like they would have on the night. There’s also going to be some audience interaction which will involve videos from the UK’s biggest Eurovision fans.”

The shortlist of songs has been chosen by a panel of Eurovision experts and super fans.

What is The A-Z of Eurovision?

Over on BBC2, Rylan Clark-Neal will present a compilation of highlights from the song contest.

Rylan’s show will take a lighthearted look at some of the best moments in the series’ 64-year history.

He said, “As gutted as I am that we won’t be celebrating Eurovision in Rotterdam this year I’m very excited at the plans to celebrate here. BBC1 and BBC2 will be having a fantastic party. I’ll be hosting Eurovision A-Z on BBC2 and it’s a great look back.”