Eurovision reveals ‘alternative programming’ after cancellation

There will be something to enjoy

Eurovision has revealed that they will be airing “alternative programming” in place of this year’s song contest, which is normally broadcast annually on the BBC.

It was announced just last week that the popular continent-wide musical competition, which was due to take place this May, would be cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has now revealed that “alternative programming” will replace the show, which was due to take place in Netherlands’ Rotterdam.

“We have been overwhelmed with the love that the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) family has shared since the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event,” wrote the EBU in a statement.

“The EBU is very much aware of how much the Eurovision Song Contest will be missed this year,” they continued. “The Contest’s values of universality and inclusivity, and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music, are needed more than ever right now”.

The EBU then revealed that they are looking for an alternative to air in place of the completion, writing, “The EBU and its members are therefore currently exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times.

“It is our intention in this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

“With that in mind, the Reference Group, the ESC’s governing board, has decided that, in accordance with the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete when the Contest returns in 2021.

“At their discretion, Participating Broadcaster’s may decide which artist(s) to send in 2021, either this year’s or a newly chosen one.

“We ask for your patience while we work through ideas in the coming days and weeks”.

So while we may not have the entertaining song contest to enjoy, hopefully there will be something to fill the gap!