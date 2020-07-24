A Suitable Boy – start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

BBC drama A Suitable Boy. When’s it on? How many episodes? Who’s who? Everything you need to know…

Prepare for a heady cocktail of passion, politics and stunning scenery as we’re transported back to 1950s India in BBC1’s sumptuous new Sunday-night period drama, A Suitable Boy.

Filmed on location last year, the epic six-parter is based on Vikram Seth’s acclaimed coming-of-age 1993 novel charting the fortunes of four interwoven Indian families as the country explores its newfound independence from Britain. It has been adapted for the small screen by Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Les Miserables, Pride and Prejudice).

This week’s opening episode introduces the parallel stories of free-spirited literature student Lata Mehra (played by newcomer Tanya Maniktala) and enchanting courtesan Saeeda Bai (Bollywood film legend Tabu).

Lata’s widowed mum Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) is determined to arrange the perfect marriage for her 19-year-old daughter – but Lata has other ideas and soon has three potential suitors vying for her attention… Meanwhile, Saeeda Bai finds herself falling for impulsive bad boy Maan (Ishaan Khattar).

Who’s who

Meet the cast and characters in BBC drama A Suitable Boy…

Lata Mehra is played by Tanya Maniktala

Resisting her mother Rupa’s attempts at matchmaking, spirited student Lata begins three whirlwind romances…

“Lata is colourful, confident and full of life,” says Tanya, 23, who plays her. “She’s on a journey to find herself and will do exactly what her heart say – despite what her mother wants for her!

“She’s an open-minded girl and not afraid of making mistakes.”

Saeeda Bai played by Tabu

The mesmerising courtesan is shocked when her flirting with politician’s son Maan develops into something deeper.

“Saeeda Bai is larger than life,” explains Tabu, 49. “She’s a courtesan and singer. It’s a tradition she’s been born into. She has to entertain men-of-power for a living with her music, her body, her beauty and her charm.

“She tries to protect herself from Maan’s love, because she knows the danger. But when he brings her a book just because she’s fond of poetry, she realises this is pure and gives in to that feeling of being respected and desired by a man because he values her as a person with a spirit.”

Mrs Rupa Mehra played by Mahira Kakkar

After finding a suitable suitor for eldest daughter Savita, loveable Rupa is determined to find Lata a husband too!

“Lata’s relationship with her mother Rupa is like any mother and daughter,” says Tanya. “It’s doting, it’s strained, it’s everything!

“They have tiffs, but they really care for each other and want what’s best for the other. Lata is much like her mother, which is why they disagree in the heat of the moment – they’re both strong-headed!”

Maan Kapoor is played by Ishaan Khattar

Impetuous Maan devotes himself to glamorous musician Saeeda Bai, with serious consequences for his nearest and dearest…

“Maan is a very passionate young man and someone who is functioning on his own rhythm,” says Ishaan. “He doesn’t care much for convention or the correct way of doing things!”

Mahesh Kapoor is played by Ram Kapoor

Maan’s father, Mahesh, doesn’t want anything to unbalance his career at a politically difficult time, and is increasingly frustrated by the actions of his rebellious younger son Maan.

“Maan’s father is a government official in post-Independence India,” explains Ishaan. “Mahesh has dedicated his life to returning land back to oppressed civilians and farmers. Maan, is severely under informed about his father’s predicaments.”

Kabir Durrani played by Danesh Razvi

The handsome cricket player begins a romance with Lata despite the religious barriers they face.

“Lata meets Kabir in the university library and is very passionate with him,” reveals Tanya. “She has a wild side with Kabir!”

Amit Chatterji played by Mikhail Sen

The eldest sibling in Calcutta’s eccentric Chatterji family, writer Amit forms a bond with Lata at a family party.

“Amit is a great poet and author,” says Tanya. “Lata and Amit are like-minded and connect through books and words.”

Haresh Khanna played by Namit Das

Flashy dresser Haresh has two goals in life: A top career in the footwear industry and being matched with Lata!

“Lata has three main suitors, but Haresh is the most unsuitable boy!” laughs Tanya. “They have nothing in common but share a vulnerability.”

A Suitable Boy is a six part series. Episode one airs on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 26 July 2020.