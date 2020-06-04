Ex Coronation Street star ‘shell shocked’ by Sinead death Bafta nomination

Sinead's death has been nominated in the Must-see moment category

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has expressed her delight at being nominated for this year’s British Academy Television Awards.

The 26-year-old actress was involved in tragic final scenes last year when her Corrie character Sinead Tinker passed away after a long battle with cancer.

And Katie’s acting skills have earned her a nomination in the Must-see Moment section, the only category voted for by the general public.

Talking to the MailOnline, Katie said: “It feels absolutely amazing, I’m thrilled beyond belief I couldn’t believe it when they gave me the phone call, because I kind of thought that the aftermath would be done after the NTAs especially because of the pandemic and everything…

“So I was just pretty shell shocked when they rang me about it, I’m so happy, I’m so please [d], because everyone worked so hard it was a team effort, and it’s paid off that we’ve been nominated so everyone’s just really happy.”

Katie previously spoke to us about how she was pleased that Coronation Street bosses took the decision to kill Sinead off.

After being diagnosed with cervical cancer, Sinead initially put off conventional treatment in favour of alternative therapies as she was worried about the effect of chemotherapy on her and husband Daniel’s then unborn baby.

“Personally, I’m really happy with it, because for me, selfishly, I get to explore other opportunities, which I’ve always wanted to do,” she previously told us.

“Also, if we didn’t end it like this, the story might have been forgotten about, and wouldn’t have been as big a deal. This way, there will be more awareness of people who are going through this in real life, and of cancer in general.”

Katie, though, is up against some other truly magical pieces of TV in the Must-see moment category. The other moments nominated include Nessa proposing to Smithy in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special and John Corbett’s death in Line of Duty.

The Baftas were originally due to go out on 17th May, but will now be shown on BBC1 on 31st July. Richard Ayoade will host the event from a closed studio and winners will give their speeches virtually.