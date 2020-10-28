EastEnders star Shaun Williamson was much loved as Barry

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson has predicted he’ll never be the next serial killer in Line of Duty.

The hugely popular soap star, who played Barry Evans in EastEnders for a decade, admits the career choices he has made make it tricky for him to get “serious” acting parts.

He told the Daily Star: “You make a conscious decision when you leave a soap that you either stay on the path of being a serious dramatic actor or you become a TV personality and I erred towards the latter.

“That means they won’t hire me to be the serial killer in the next series of Line Of Duty because they would feel I lack credibility in that sort of role.

“But it does mean you get lots of juicy well-paid work – I did Five Go Barging last year and what a craic to be on a barge for two weeks with John Prescott.

“No one’s going to pay me to be Uncle Vanya in Chekhov and there is something a little bit tragic about that, but that’s just the way it goes”.

Talking to Soaplife a few years back, Shaun commented that people never seem to forget Barry.

“He’s certainly the gift that keeps on giving, because people just haven’t forgotten him. I don’t think they ever will.”

It was January 2004 when poor Barry met his maker in EastEnders. He made the mistake of marrying Janine Butcher and soon paid the ultimate price. Worse still, he actually loved rotten Janine!

Barry tearfully begged Janine not to leave him. “I know there is love in you, we’ll find it together,” said Barry, always an optimist.

And how did Janine repay those kind words? Well, she shoved him off a cliff!

Since EastEnders Shaun has enjoyed a number of roles, including Extras, Life’s Too Short, The Bill and Plebs.