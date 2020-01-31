Ex EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite in SURPRISE first role since leaving

Tamzin has gone from gritty Albert Square to much more gentle Shakespeare & Hathaway

Ex EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has landed her first big TV role since departing Albert Square last November.

The 49-year-old actress went out of EastEnders in hugely dramatic scenes when Mel Owen – the character she’d played on and off for 21 years – was mown down by a lorry.

Fans missing Tamzin on screen will be delighted to know she will soon be seen guest starring in BBC1 daytime detective series Shakespeare & Hathaway!

The fluffy drama is a million miles away from gritty Albert Square and perhaps that was part of the appeal for Tamzin.

She also gets the chance to appear alongside her former EastEnders co-star Jo Joyner, who forms a sleuth double act as Luella Shakespeare with Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway.

Who does Tamzin Outhwaite play in Shakespeare & Hathaway?

Tamzin will turn up in the hugely popular show as neurotic mother Jessica. “I absolutely loved playing the feisty tiger mum Jessica in Shakespeare and Hathaway! The script was great fun and the cast are a dream to work with,” she says.



Christopher Timothy, another former EastEnders star, will also feature in the new series in a story about foul play on some allotments.

This isn’t the first time Tamzin has been in a detective show. She famously starred in several series of long-running cop drama New Tricks. Plus she’s also popped up in Midsomer Murders, Marple, Foyle’s War and Law & Order UK.

Tamzin Outhwaite will be seen in the new series of Shakespeare & Hathaway, which returns to BBC1 on Monday February 3rd at 2.15pm.