Excitement as THIS Coronation Street FAVOURITE returns to filming

There's a familiar face returning to Coronation Street in the coming weeks...

It has been revealed that Jane Hazlegrove, better known to soap fans as Gemma Winter’s loudmouth mum, Bernie Winter, is coming back to Coronation Street.

The actress has reportedly started filming again, which means we don’t have to wait long before she is back on our screens.

The return will come as happy news to Coronation Street fans who warmed to Bernie despite her brash and unpredictable behaviour.

And, despite speaking her mind and often bringing drama wherever she went, the mother/daughter relationship between Bernie and Gemma won the hearts of viewers.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

Bernie left the cobbles earlier this year after the harrowing discovery that her ex Kel Hinchley sexually abused her son, Paul, when he was younger.

Bernie’s attempts to get Kel put behind bars for his crimes eventually left Gemma and her quads in grave danger when someone saw what Kel had done and put a burning rag through Gemma and Chesney’s front door, thinking Kel lived there.

But since Bernie’s departure, Gemma has been struggling as a mum of four, and now has the added stress of her son, Aled, being permanently deaf.

If there is ever a time that Gemma needs her mum, it is definitely now… so could Bernie be back to save the day?

Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays the new mum, recently admitted that Gemma’s mental health has suffered since she welcomed the quads into the world: “She has these feelings of inadequacy, but as time goes on it is going to become clear that there is more to it than that. Gemma has no idea that this may be a medical problem.”

“Bernie coming back is exactly what Gemma needs, she knows her better than anyone.

“It’s going to take someone close to her to recognise what she is going through and that this is more than just struggling with the babies, she does need real help to get through this.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.