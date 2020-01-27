Excitement as THIS Neighbours legend’s REAL LIFE son joins the cast

There's a new face joining the Neighbours cast for a guest role...

Neighbours has revealed the details of a new character joining the show called Caden Hutchins, played by Kai Baker, who just happens to be the real-life son of Ramsay Street legend Rebekah Elmaloglou, better known to soap fans as Terese Willis.

Caden arrives in the soap at the end of next week and is instantly caught up in a huge drama involving a gun.

Toadie, David and Kyle are left reeling when a gun goes off while they are running the Buddy Club, which is helping young children as part of the Sonia Rebecchi Foundation that Toadie set up in memory of his late wife.

While thankfully no one is hurt in the shocking incident with the gun, David, Kyle and Toadie are horrified that someone could have been seriously – or even fatally – hurt.

Needing answers they set out on a mission to find out where the weapon came from, and soon they have got their answer.

They are stunned to find out that Caden, one of the kids from the buddy club, got the gun from his sister’s car, and while it looks like a toy gun that couldn’t hurt anyone, there is no mistaking that this gun is the real deal.

Kyle does the right thing and heads to the police station to tell them everything… but is this the last we will hear of the drama?

Speaking of her son joining her on the Neighbours cast, an excited Rebekah told Inside Soap: “My son, Kai, also has a small guest role on Neighbours, which is lovely – so I’ll enjoy sharing that with him.”

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5