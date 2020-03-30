EXCITEMENT in EastEnders as THIS fan favourite returns to Walford

Ritchie Scott is making a return to Walford...

Next week’s EastEnders sees Ritchie Scott make a long-awaited comeback to Albert Square as she rushes to help Phil Mitchell after he finds himself in trouble again.

Ritchie, played by actress Sian Webber, is better known to soap fans as Phil Mitchell’s long-suffering solicitor, responsible for getting him out of countless legal dramas over the years.

The hot-shot lawyer is back in Walford next week when she is called to help Phil once again.

After making his anticipated return to Albert Square tonight, Phil will soon end up handing himself in to the police for causing the boat crash that claimed the life of Sharon’s teenage son, Denny.

Ritchie is brought in next week to help Phil avoid getting arrested for the tragedy… but this isn’t the first time that Ritchie has had to save Phil’s bacon.

The solicitor has come to the Mitchell family’s aid countless times over the years, but her relationship with Phil took a sour turn back in 2015.

The fall out come when Ritche refused to help Phil after he was accused of tampering with the brakes on a car and almost killing his cousin, Ronnie.

Phil then got his revenge on Ritchie by stealing her little black book of criminal clients, and threatened to make it public unless she forgot about their debt.

Over recent years Ritchie has also represented other residents on the Square who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Not only did she help free Mick Carter after he was accused of shooting Stuart Highway, but she has also represented Bobby Beale when he attacked stepmum Jane Beale after killing his sister, Lucy.

Will Ritchie, who was first seen in EastEnders back in 2005, be able to save Phil from prison?

And could she be the one to unearth the truth about Ian’s involvement in Denny’s death?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.