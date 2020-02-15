What's On TV can exclusively reveal that Angelo Rosetta is returning to Home and Away after nearly a decade away...





Home and Away has announced that the much-loved character Angelo Rosetta will be making an exciting comeback to the Australian soap in the coming months.

The news will thrill Home and Away fans, who haven’t seen beloved character Angelo on their screens since he departed Summer Bay back in June 2011.

Actor Luke Jacobz will be reprising the role that he played for three years after joining the soap in July 2008.

Fans of Home and Away will remember that Angelo was at the centre of some huge storylines during his time on the soap, including the horrific moment when he accidentally shot dead fellow police officer Jack Holden.

Angelo was famous for his role as Sergeant in Summer Bay’s Police Force and and for his rocky relationship with another Home and Away favourite, Charlie Buckton, played by Esther Anderson.

Home and Away exclusively told What’s On TV: “We’re thrilled to announce that Luke Jacobz has returned to Summer Bay.

“It’s been almost a decade since his character Angelo Rosetta left the Bay, and now he’s back on the police force with everything to prove.”

On reprising the role that he left back in 2011, actor Luke Jacobz said: “It’s been 10 years since I was last here so I’m really looking forward to meeting all the new cast and to see some old friends too.

“I’m so excited that my first scene back is with Ray Meagher who plays Alf Stewart! We all have so much to catch up on. The show has always delivered great Aussie drama and I’m thrilled to be part of the talented family once more.”

But after so long away from Summer Bay, what brings Angelo back to his old stomping ground?

Home and Away has revealed he will be back on screen soon, so it doesn’t seem like we will have to wait much longer to find out more.

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5