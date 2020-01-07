Exclusive: NTAs voting begins as the final nominations are revealed

Who are you voting for at this year's National Television Awards? Here are the final NTAs voting details...

It’s time to vote for your favourite TV shows and stars as the final shortlist for the National Television Awards (NTAs) is available from Tuesday January 7 as exclusively revealed by us. This year, the competition for your votes is fierce. It sees I’m A Celebity…Get Me Out of Here against RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Chase and The Graham Norton Show for the coveted Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve, Casualty and Call The Midwife battle it out for Best Drama!

Chernobyl on Sky Atlantic got plaudits worldwide, but can it win the New Drama category? Fan favourites including The Capture, Cleaning Up, A Confession and Gentleman Jack will all be tough to beat.

There have been some amazing soap storylines this year. The consequences of Sharon and Keanu’s affair has been sizzling aways in EastEnders (exploding at Christmas of course), along with Ben and Phil Mitchell’s dodgy antics, Linda and Mick’s problems down to her drinking, ongoing issues with their son Ollie, and Mick’s worrying health problems. Coronation Street has seen Chesney and Gemma having quads, David in prison and running into his rapist Josh again, and even Emily Bishop appeared via Skype. Hollyoaks has been on top form, while Emmerdale has had the explosive Moira and Cain situation, plus Maya and Jacob’s sordid affair.

David Walliams is hosting the National Television Awards for the first time on ITV on January 28, live from London’s O2. David’s also up for the TV Judge award taking on his fellow Britian’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, as well as drag artist RuPaul, and singers will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones. But the question on everybody’s lips is will Ant & Dec win best TV presenter for a record 19th time? They’re against Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Graham Norton.

There are plenty more categories, too. It’s up to you! Find out all the nominees, get tickets for the ceremony at the O2 and vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com. Or call 0905 647 2020 (calls cost 25p plus your network access charge). Voting closes at noon on 28 January 2019.