Jenny is back, but not all is as it seems...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Jenny Connor return to the cobbles after a trip to France with husband Johnny Connor. But there is concern when she returns alone.

Coronation Street fans will remember that Jenny and Johnny went to France a few weeks ago, leaving Carla Connor (Alison King) and Peter Barlow in charge of the pub in their absence.

The pair were in France to visit granddaughter Susie and her mum, Eva Price, but it seems seeing family wasn’t the only thing of Johnny’s agenda.

He couldn’t get over to France quick enough after coming face-to-face with the new B&B guest, Scott Emberton.

Johnny and Scott’s secret past

The newcomer is a stranger to everyone else on Coronation Street, however it was clear that Scott and Johnny share some sort of mystery past and seeing Scott again left Johnny rattled.

But when Jenny returns to Weatherfield next week, everyone is surprised to see Johnny isn’t with her.

After returning home alone, Jenny finds herself caught up in the middle of the heartache surrounding Oliver Battersby as he is diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

As Jenny is helping Emma through her pain over Oliver, she’s reminded of losing her own son, Tom, after he drowned in a paddling pool at the age of just four.

Scott’s not happy

So with Jenny’s mind elsewhere, she is oblivious to the fact Scott isn’t best pleased that Jonny isn’t with her.

As Jenny explains that Johnny was all set to return but then changed his mind and decided to stay in France for a bit longer, Scott is clearly unhappy.

But why?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.