Family Fortunes viewers in hysterics after this answer to name a famous David question

Family Fortunes gave everyone a laugh tonight

Family Fortunes viewers couldn’t stop laughing tonight when host Gino D’Acampo asked the contestants to name a famous David.

While not surprisingly David Beckham was the top answer, viewers were in bits when one contestant guessed singer Craig David!

Gino pointed out that they were after famous Davids and not famous Craigs! Not surprisingly Craig David got the legendary wrong answer buzzer.

Fans took to Twitter to express their amusement at the answer. “Brilliant on Family Fortunes,” laughed one fan, another went: “Did she just say Craig David?”

So, what should they have answered? Well, as stated, David Beckham was the top answer. Legendary wildlife presenter Sir David Attenborough was the second best answer, with Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams in third place. Fourth was David Bowie, then ex Doctor Who actor David Tennant followed by Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff.

The final answers to have made the scoreboard were Sir David Jason and David Copperfield.

Gino spoke to us recently about hosting the show, saying: “I initially thought: ‘Why would ITV ask me to host such an iconic game show’? And then I realised it’s because they want chaos! I just want to be myself and as spontaneous as possible. I think it’s gonna be fun.

“To prepare for filming, I bought the Family Fortunes board game and I’ve been practising at home with my family. It turns out, the D’Acampos are good at cooking but useless at board games!”

We all love a daft answer on Family Fortunes!

Family Fortunes, hosted by Gino D'Acampo, continues on ITV.