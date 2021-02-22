The former Emmerdale actor sent fans into a frenzy after revealing he was reading a new script...

Emmerdale fans have been left hoping that Adam Thomas might be returning to the soap after he dropped cryptic hints on social media.

The actor, who left the role of Adam Barton back in 2018, teased fans with a message about picking up a script again.

The actor told his followers: “Can’t remember the last time I picked up a script… time to get back.”

The Twitter post send fans into a frenzy after it seemed that the ‘time to get back’ part hinted that Adam could be returning to his old stomping ground.

The plot thickens…

The rumour mill was then sent into overdrive when current Emmerdale star Bhasker Patel, who plays Rishi Sharma, replied to Adam’s post.

Bhasker said: “Coming (to the) Dales by any chance?

“That laughter is well missed in Yorkshire! Oh and your hugs! Out of this world!”

But it seems that fans won’t be seeing another Barton in the village any time soon.

Adam simply replied to Bhasker with, “Aww mate, I would love to see your face again”.

But Bhasker wasn’t the only one who thought that Adam could be making a village return.

Fans in a frenzy

The actor was inundated with messages from fans hoping that he is making a return to the soap.

One fan commented, “Please come back to Emmerdale!”.

Another added, “Oh we could do with Adam to bring some fun and laughter to Emmerdale, everyone would love you to return”.

Another fan replied: “It had better be an Emmerdale script!”.

Sadly for Emmerdale fans Adam was remaining tight-lipped about what the script was for.

Fans of the soap will remember that Adam left after nine years to pursue other projects.

Since then he has presented I’m A Celebrity spin off show Extra Camp and starred in BBC drama Moving On.

Adam also took on the challenge of a lifetime while appearing in ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.