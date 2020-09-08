Eleven Islanders are looking for love in Las Vegas...

Love Island USA hit our screens last night, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Fans of the match-making reality TV show were left bereft over the summer when the UK version of the show was dropped thanks to lockdown.

But before viewers could get too upset about missing out on their daily dose of romance, ITV2 filled the void by airing an old series of Love Island Australia instead.

However, last night saw the launch of Love Island USA and fans have been left thrilled that there is more ‘villa’ action back on their screens.

Love Island USA is usually filmed in a sun-drenched villa in Fiji, but thanks to travel restrictions, the show has been relocated to Las Vegas.

Instead ‘Islanders’ will be looking for love in the plush rooftop villa at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg returned for the second series of Love Island USA, while Matthew Hoffman is back in his role narrating once again.

The series, which kicked off on CBS in America last month, started on ITV2 last night, and fans are already hooked…

Last night’s launch saw the eleven Islanders arriving in the villa all looking for love – and it was also revealed there is no social distancing needed.

Host Arielle Vandenberg made it very clear all the contestants had been in quarantine for two weeks and routinely covid tested – meaning romance is definitely on the cards.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and you can catch up on missed episodes on the ITV Hub. See our TV Guide for full listings.