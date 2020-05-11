Actress Isobel Hodgins has shocked fans with a new picture on social media...

Emmerdale star Isobel Hodgins has left fans stunned after sharing a lockdown selfie with her older sister.

The actress, better known to soap fans as Emmerdale’s Victoria Sugden, shared the snap on Instagram over the weekend, and fans couldn’t believe how similar the siblings looked.

Isobel, who is currently on a break from filming in Emmerdale village thanks to the ITV studios being temporarily shut down because of the current coronavirus pandemic, looks like she has been making the most of lockdown by spending time with her family.

The actress is understandably a very proud auntie and often delights fans with pictures of her niece and nephew on social media.

But this weekend her sister also featured on the star’s account, and fans couldn’t believe how much they looked like one another…

One fan commented: “On my gosh, I thought it was you… twice!”

Another said: “You look so alike!”

While someone else messaged: “You’re like twins!”

While Isobel’s home life looks lovely, the same can’t be said for her long-suffering character in Emmerdale.

Poor Victoria has been to hell and back over the last year, and has spent months trying to piece her life back to normal after being raped on a night out.

Since that fateful evening her brother, Robert has ended up in prison for killing her attacker, Lee, and she has since had a baby after falling pregnant the night she was abused.

She has since fallen for Lee’s brother, Luke, but the pair have had an on/off relationship with Victoria finding it hard to move forward following her attack.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.