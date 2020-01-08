Three's a crowd in the Kennedy house in today's Neighbours...

Forbidden pair Elly Conway and Finn Kelly are struggling to stay away from one another in today’s Neighbours, but where does that leave an oblivious Bea Nilsson?

Neighbours fans have watched former lovers Elly and Finn grow closer in the run to to Christmas. But when Finn ended up being the one to deliver Elly’s baby on Christmas Day while she was being held at knife point by runaway Robert Robinson, the trauma brought the pair closer together than ever.

But since then the forbidden couple have struggled to keep their feelings in check, and it is only because Finn is dating Elly’s sister Bea that the pair haven’t acted on their attraction.

But earlier this week Susan walked in on the pair sharing a ‘moment’ and it made Elly realise that she needed to take drastic action before something happened that she and Finn would both regret.

With Finn still stuck living at the Kennedys as part of his probation agreement, Elly decided that she would be the one to move out.

But while Karl and Bea were horrified by the idea, Susan understood this was Elly’s way of dealing with the situation between her and Finn and reluctantly supported the idea.

But as Elly moves into number 32 today, things don’t quite go to plan.

While broody David and Aaron are thrilled to have a baby in the house, Kyle is struggling with having Aster around, finding her a constant reminder of the family he never had with Amy.

But things only get worse when Aster’s crying keeps everyone awake in the night, and eventually at the end of her tether, Elly is forced to call the one person who can settle the baby, and that’s Finn.

In the end Finn comes out to number 32 in the middle of the night and immediately settles his niece.

But while he and Elly tell one another that this has only happened because they want what is best for the baby, are they just kidding themselves and actually struggling to be apart?

