Favourite Neighbours couple TORN APART after being hit by GUN drama?

Yashvi Rebecchi and Ned Willis find themselves fighting after a run in with the police...

Today’s Neighbours sees Ramsay Street couple Yashvi Rebecchi and Ned Willis hit the rocks when the truth about Ned’s involvement with Zenin and his gang comes to light.

Neighbours fans will know that dangerous Zenin, who was part of the underground fight club that Ned found himself caught up in, has been targeting Ned and girlfriend Yashvi for weeks.

Zenin thinks that Ned knows a dark secret about the fight club, and he’s desperate to stop him from going to the police… especially now that Yashvi is training to be a police officer herself.

But while Ned has kept the danger from Yashvi, she has been oblivious to the fact she is being watched and followed, and even that the damage to her car last week was deliberate.

However, Kyle Canning is now involved in the drama thanks to him finding a gun in a child’s backpack at the Buddy Club… and desperate to get the gang off their backs both Ned and Kyle went against the law to frame Zenin by buying a gun from him and filming the whole exchange.

But while the pair think they have done the right thing and planned to go straight to the police with their findings, Yashvi realised they were up to no good and soon found the gun hidden in a box.

Fuming with Ned for risking her safety but also her budding career as a police officer Yashvi demands that they go to the police today, despite the threats not to involve the law from Zenin.

But while the police promise to hunt down the dangerous gang, Yashvi and Ned’s relationship is in a bad place, with Yashvi still fuming with her boyfriend.

But as the pair attempt to make amends, it is clear that Yashvi is hiding something.

What has she got up her sleeve? Will she soon be risking her own career in the police to help Ned bring Zenin down?

