Feel Good, Canadian comic Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy, co-starring Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow, is heading to C4 soon.

Feel Good: When will it begin on C4?

C4 has confirmed that Feel Good will start on C4 on Wednesday 18 March at 10pm and all episodes will be available as a box-set on All 4.

Feel Good plot: What’s in store?

Stand-up comic Mae Martin has penned six-part comedy Feel Good, partly inspired by her own life. It follows her alter ego, recovering addict Mae, as she meets new girlfriend George, played by former Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie, at a gig. But will the relationship become a new obsession for Mae and will George be able to come out to her friends?

“There’s high drama,” says Charlotte. “They have this attraction to those adrenaline rushes when they get back together and they also feel the agony of not being together. But it is unhealthy having those crazy ups and downs.”

Feel Good: Who else is in it?

Friends star Lisa Kudrow plays Mae’s distant mother Linda, who lives in their native Canada but still has an influence on Mae’s life. Charlotte admits that she was thrilled to work with Lisa on the series.

“She’s lovely and really normal. Her life must be bizarre though because she’s so unbelievably famous as Friends is still huge,” she says. “We filmed some scenes in Blackpool and she had to go on the ghost train so her first day was riding around Blackpool in the rain! But we gave her custard creams, bourbons and digestives!”

Meanwhile Adrian Lukis plays Mae’s English dad Malcom, while Pippa Haywood is George’s mum Felicity and Ophelia Lovibond is her friend Binky. Sophie Thompson also stars as fellow addict Maggie, who befriends Mae at a support group.

Feel Good trailer: What does it reveal?

The trailer shows Mae at her addiction group and then meeting George at a gig. As we hurtle through the highs and lows of their intense relationship, George gradually finds out more about Mae’s troubled background.

Meanwhile Linda appears via video chat and then turns up for a visit where she even gets to sample a Scotch egg!

