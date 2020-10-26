Finding Alice stars Keeley Hawes as a woman discovering a heap of secrets about her husband after his death

Finding Alice is a new contemporary drama about a woman who has lost her husband starring Keeley Hawes.

The six-part drama rather excitingly sees Keeley team up again with writer Simon Nye, who penned her hit series The Durrells.

Finding Alice release date

ITV has yet to announce when the drama will be shown. However, we hopefully won’t have too long to wait as Keeley recently revealed on twitter that filming had wrapped. “I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” she wrote.

What’s the plot of Finding Alice?

Alice becomes a widow when her husband Harry falls down the stairs when they move into their dream house.

ITV declares that the drama “focuses upon Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry”. In a twist Harry’s death reveals a string of secrets, criminality and debt that Alice must now face.

Alice also has to deal with the fact that Harry designed a house that’s totally impractical to live in – how does she work the garage doors?

When the show was announced, writer Simon said: “I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject. And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

Who’s in the series?

Keeley Hawes stars as Alice. Joining Keeley is Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers as Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger. Actor Jason Merrells plays Alice’s husband Harry. Meanwhile, Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden) play Minnie and Gerry, Alice’s in-laws. The cast also features Isabella Pappas (Paranoid) as Alice and Harry’s daughter Charlotte and Sharon Rooney (The Capture) as Harry’s sister Nicola.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet. We will update this story when there is one.

Finding Alice will be screened on ITV (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).