Fans were quick to tweet their thoughts about the first episode...

Finding Alice started on Sunday, with many fans tuning in to watch the new Keeley Hawes fronted ITV drama.

In the first of six parts, we’re introduced to Alice (Hawes) and her grieving family following the unexpected death of her husband Harry.

Harry’s sudden death came after he fell down the stairs in his newly completed “smart home”, which is ridiculously complicated and Alice finds herself unable to use some of the functions that her husband designed.

Alice’s frustration to work anything in the house provides some comic relief in this otherwise bleak storyline, but did the mix of humour and sombreness work for audiences?

Taking to Twitter, fans have already shared their thoughts about the first episode, and some definitely liked it more than others.

One criticised the tone, writing, “Anyone else confused by #FindingAlice ? I just can’t gauge the tone yet!”

READ MORE: How to watch Finding Alice online anywhere in the world

Another added, “#FindingAlice Sorry, gave up. Too silly and random”

And a third wrote, “Great cast and great writers. So why is this the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen? Dialogue and situations are completely unrealistic. Shame #FindingAlice”

But other viewers really enjoyed the first epiosde. One wrote: “Absolutely loved the first episode of #FindingAlice now I need to decide whether to binge on @itvhub or wait till next week”

And another said, “Watching #FindingAlice enjoying it & keeley hawes is brilliant”

In the next episode of Finding Alice, we’ll start to unravel this case more including the truth about Harry’s mysterious past. Not only that, but Alice needs to try to navigate life without her partner of 20 years, which is quite the challenge.

Finding Alice continues on ITV1 on Sunday 24th January at 9pm. Episodes can also be streamed via ITV Hub (see our TV Guide for full listings).