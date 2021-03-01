Finding Alice series 2 CONFIRMED for ITV

Keeley Hawes will return for a second series of Finding Alice

Finding Alice series two has officially been confirmed by ITV.

Star Keeley Hawes, who will executive produce Finding Alice Series 2, commented: “We’ve been honoured to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice’s experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey.”

According to the announcement, the new season of Finding Alice will pick up one year on from the events of the series 1. It focusses on Alice’s decision to have her dead husband’s child and what impact that decision has on her friends and family.

Filming on Finding Alice series 2 is currently scheduled to start in February 2022, so we won’t be seeing the second season for a little while yet.

Finding Alice stars Keeley Hawes as Alice Dilton. The show has been a hugely successful launch for ITV, following in the footsteps of other massive shows like Unforgotten and The Pembrokeshire Murders, to be one of the most popular shows among audiences.

According to ITV, Finding Alice averaged 7 million viewers across all devices.

On average, each episode has been streamed by 1.4 million viewers on ITV Hub, with a total of 10.9m million programme streams on the platform to date.

The first season of Finding Alice saw lead character Alice Dillon suddenly become a widow after her husband Harry (Jason Merrells) fatally fell down the stairs of their dream home.

Following his death, Alice becomes entangled in a string of secrets, criminality and debt following his death, all while grappling with the impracticality of Harry’s design work on the house. Finding Alice aired on ITV from Sunday January 17.

The whole first season of Finding Alice is currently available on ITV Hub and BritBox.