Arthur and Archie's battle is about to get very dangerous...

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Arthur Thomas and Archie Breckle take their ongoing feud to an explosive new level.

Emmerdale fans have seen Arthur bullying Archie for months, and it was only recently that the truth was finally revealed.

But despite Laurel Thomas knowing what her son had been up to, she sat on the truth and didn’t mention it to boyfriend Jai Sharma for weeks… and all hell broke loose when he finally found out.

However, the schoolboys have pretended to put the past behind them, but secretly their arguing has got worse than ever… and next week sees the pair land themselves, and others, in danger when a fire gets seriously out of hand.

With the tension still brewing between the pair, a friendly kick about between the boys soon turns sour when Laurel appears to side with Archie, getting Arthur’s back up.

However, it isn’t until Rishi Sharma asks for everyone to join him on a family camping trip to celebrate his 70th birthday that things really kick off.

With all the local camping sites booked up, the family are forced to camp in their own back garden… but Rishi is thrilled at the prospect of having his family around him as he reaches his milestone birthday.

But when a game of rounders makes Arthur jealous once again as Archie is put on Laurel’s team, he sees red and his anger starts to rise.

However, when the pair are left alone later in the day, things turn dangerous when they try to light the campfire and the flames quickly get out of hand.

With their fighting taking such an explosive turn, it’s only a matter of time before sparks begin to fly.

But who will find themselves in danger?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.