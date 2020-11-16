Neighbours newcomer Nathan Packard is set to cause a stir...

Neighbours has revealed a first look at former Home and Away star, Jackson Gallagher, in his new Ramsay Street role.

The Australian actor has swapped Summer Bay for Ramsay Street as he arrives in Erinsborough as Nathan ‘Packo’ Packard.

But not only does Nathan’s arrival spell trouble for Levi Canning, but he is also set to be a love interest for Bea.

From Summer Bay to Ramsay Street

Jackson played Home and Away’s Josh Barrett between 2013 and 2016, and eventually exited the soap after going to prison for killing Charlotte King.

But now the actor has joined the Neighbours cast, and he is set to cause a stir when he arrives on our screens in the UK next week.

Kyle Canning is looking for one of Levi’s attackers from the past, hoping it might help his family to put the past behind them.

But while Kyle is digging up his family’s past, Bea is putting her heart on the line with Levi by finally asking him out.

But when Levi is vague in responding to her date idea, she is frustrated and decides that if he wants them to be a couple, he is going to have to make the first move.

However, by the time Levi gets the memo and asks Bea out, she has had her head turned by mysterious newcomer, Nathan.

Little does Bea know, Nathan is the assailant from Levi’s past, but how long will it take her to make the connection?

And how will Levi feel when he sees he’s missed his chance with Bea?

Will the pair ever find a way to move on and realise they’re made for one another?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5