EastEnders autumn trailer reveals a first look at Stacey's return to Walford...





The new EastEnders trailer has landed and with it comes five huge storylines you can’t afford to miss this autumn.

After the first break in transmission in its 35 year history, EastEnders is back on our screens next week (see our TV guide for full listings), and as expected, the soap is back with a bang!

A new autumn trailer has given fans a sneaky peek into what is in store for all our favourite Walford residents over the next few weeks, and we’ve rounded them all up into a handy guide…

1. Stacey Slater returns

EastEnders fans across the country have been eagerly awaiting the return of the legendary Stacey Slater, and the wait is finally over.

But with Martin and Ruby getting together during lockdown, how will she react to find her husband and best friend looking loved up?

Stacey’s not one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinion, could she cause trouble for the new lovebirds? Or will she give them her blessing?

And what will Martin make of the love of his life returning to the Square after all this time?

2. Chantelle’s nightmare

While most people have spent lockdown Netflix binging and discovering a passion for banana bread, Chantelle has been living a nightmare locked up with abusive husband Gray.

Spoilers for next week have revealed that Chantelle has decided during lockdown that she needs to escape Gray’s clutches once and for all… but not much gets past the terrifying lawyer.

In the trailer a terrified Chantelle is seen begging Gary, does this mean her plan to run away with the kids is foiled?

And what will Gray do if he discovered her plans?

3. Ian’s fresh start

Ian looks like all his Christmases have come at once now he is the proud owner of Walford’s infamous boozer. But owning The Vic will come with its own troubles, as he’s about to discover.

Spoilers for next week have already revealed Dotty is set to spill the beans about Ian’s role in Denny’s death to Sharon (Letitia Dean), but will he manage to worm his way out of trouble once again?

Max also doesn’t look very happy in the trailer… could his anger be directed at Ian, or someone else entirely?

4. Ballum on the rocks

It was only a matter of time before Callum’s new job with the police was going to cause trouble in his relationship with Ben (Max Bowden).

But it looks like that time has come sooner rather than later if the new trailer is anything to go by.

Not only is Ben cooking up some sort of trouble with Phil (Steve McFadden), but there’s more upset when Ben tells Callum he doesn’t want to lose him.

Spoilers have revealed Callum will find CCTV footage of Ben at a warehouse job at work, causing a rift between the pair when Ben lies about his connection to Danny Hardcastle.

Can they move past this hurdle in their relationship?

5. Carter mystery

With their time in The Vic over, the Carters will be forced to find a new normal in their new home. But while Linda’s (Kellie Bright) landed herself a job at the laundrette, job hunting hasn’t been going so well for Mick (Danny Dyer).

But as he spends some quality time playing football with son Ollie, newcomer Frankie is hovering nearby taking pictures of the schoolboy.

But why?

EastEnders episodes return to BBC One at 8.05pm on Monday 7th September