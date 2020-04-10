Flack 2 on W – start date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Anna Paquin returns as a troubled PR for a second run of W’s quirky comedy drama Flack

The second series of comedy drama Flack is heading to W very soon as PR Robyn, played by Anna Paquin, deals with more scandal-hit celebrity clients.

Flack start date: When will it return to W?

Flack series 2 will air on Monday 13 April on W at 10pm. All episodes will then be available at once on Sky Box Sets, Virgin On Demand and BT TV.

What’s in store?

Last series saw Robyn’s own addictions overwhelm her and her behaviour went out of control as she kissed her sister’s husband Mark (Rufus Jones), and also cheated on her own partner Sam (Arinze Kene) with fellow addict Tom (Marc Warren), the boyfriend of her colleague Eve (Lydia Wilson).

This time around, Robyn is trying to make amends but an unexpected pregnancy threatens to derail her.

“Robyn has burnt bridges,” says Anna. “We see her trying to put things right and that doesn’t go as well as she wants. But she’s also still the emotionally unstable person that made those bad choices…”

Flack 2: Who’s in it?

The new run sees Sam Neill join the cast as suave Duncan Paulson, the founder of the Mills Paulson agency where Robyn works. Duncan is the ex-husband of Robyn’s formidable boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo).

“It was lovely seeing Sam. Funnily, it put me right back and transported me into feeling like a little kid again,” says Anna, who worked with Sam on 1993’s The Piano when she was just 11. “He’s wonderful and so talented. I’m excited he wanted to play with us.”

Fellow Hollywood star Martha Plimpton plays Robyn’s manipulative late mother Clara, who is shown in flashback. Meanwhile Lost and Hawaii Five-O’s Daniel Dae Kim has a recurring role as Gabriel, a tech billionaire embroiled in a social media controversy, who the PR team have to help.

Other guest stars include Amanda Abbington, Jane Horrocks, Kevin Bishop and Doon Mackichan.

What else do we know?

Anna’s husband and former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer, who is an executive producer on the series along with his wife, has directed some of this series.