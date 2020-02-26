Flesh and Blood fans have accused this character of setting fire to Vivien’s car

Episode 2 ended on a shocking cliffhanger...

Flesh and Blood fans are already piecing together the clues after the second episode of ITV’s new mystery series left us with a huge cliffhanger. Who set fire to Vivien’s car?

Vivien’s (Francesca Annis) happiness was short lived in episode two. She had been spending time on the beach with her adult children after they found out she had married her new partner Mark (Stephen Rea), but they soon confronted their mother about the shock news of the marriage.

Son Jake (Russell Tovey) and daughters Helen (Claudia Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) wanted answers, but were soon berated by Vivien who accused them of not caring about her feelings.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Mark soon came running back to reveal that Vivien’s car had been torched by an unknown perpetrator.

The episode ended with the family and neighbour Mary (Imelda Staunton) watching in horror, before Natalie gave a statement suggesting a group of reckless kids had done it.

But fans weren’t convinced by this, with many of them taking to Twitter to accuse neighbour Mary of setting the car alight.

One wrote, “Did Mary torch the car, or is that too obvious? #FleshAndBlood”

Another simply said, “Mary set the car on fire. #fleshandblood”

A third added, “Am I the only one that doesn’t trust #Mary the neighbour she and way to much freedom and is able to come and go in #Vivien #FleshAndBlood”

And a fourth added, “I bet mad Mary torched the car…#FleshAndBlood”

With many fans already suspicious of Mary’s behaviour, could she have been the one who set fire to the car? And why would she have done it? Or is she too obvious?

Hopefully all will be revealed soon…

Flesh and Blood continues on ITV1 on Wednesday 26th February at 9pm. Catch up is available via ITV Hub.