FORBIDDEN kiss on the cards for THIS shock EastEnders couple next week?

Are Martin and Ruby about to get together?

EastEnders is set for a new shock couple next week when Martin Fowler (James Bye) makes a move on Stacey’s best mate Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton)!

The market trader has been on a downward spiral ever since his wife Stacey (Lacey Turner) whacked Phil Mitchell with a monkey wrench.

It triggered a catastrophic string of events for Martin, which has seen his marriage fall apart while he’s been subjected to a vicious blackmail plot conducted by Ben Mitchell.

Next week in EastEnders Martin clashes with Dotty over a money-making scheme. Plus, a raging Martin then has a go at Sonia when she reveals her plans to buy a car. With Martin losing friends at a rapid rate, it seems no one will come to his aid – until Ruby gets involved…

Ruby has been helping Ian in his bid to become a Walford councillor and she manages to persuade Martin to get involved in the campaign.

This seems an unlikely source of potential romance, but Ruby is there for Martin when he gets involved in a bust-up in The Vic.

Rather than simply putting her arm around him, Ruby decides to invite her best mate’s estranged husband into her flat!

Martin is grateful for Ruby’s support at his time of crisis and begins pouring his heart out to Ruby.

As the conversation gets deeper and deeper, Martin decides now’s the time to make his move – as if his life isn’t complicated enough already!

Martin leans in for a kiss, but does manage to stop himself. But, is that really the end of the story? Or are Martin and Ruby going to get romantically involved and create a shock new EastEnders couple?!

EastEnders continues on BBC1.