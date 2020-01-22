FORBIDDEN KISS in Neighbours set to have CATASTROPHIC consequences for this unexpected pair

Roxy Willis is up to her old tricks again in today's Neighbours...

It seems Neighbours Dipi Rebecchi was right to be worried about her husband Shane spending too much time with colleague Roxy Willis, because today they’re left alone together for the first time in days – and end up sharing a shock kiss!

The drama starts when someone calls in sick at The Waterhole while Roxy is working, and manager Shiela Canning is forced to asks Shane to step in and cover the shift.

While this sounds innocent enough, Neighbours fans will know that Sheila has been purposely keeping Roxy and Shane apart after Dipi started to worry that the pair were getting too close.

But with this unexpected twist, it seems there’s no getting around the fact Shane will be spending time with Roxy without supervision, and it’s only five minutes into their shift when the flirting starts.

But while Shane might think it is innocent banter, it is clear that Roxy is reading more into their friendship than he realises, and by the end of the shift, she admits that she thought their time apart was down to him.

Shane reassures Roxy that them being separated was all down to Sheila, and the relief is clear on Roxy’s face.

But as Shane closes up the bar, Roxy seizes the moment and goes in for a kiss… confirming Dipi’s fears all along.

But will Shane reciprocate the kiss? Or is Roxy about to get her heart broken all over again?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5