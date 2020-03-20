Is Coronation Street's David Platt about to cheat on wife Shona?

There’s romance in the Weatherfield air as Coronation Street favourites David Platt and Alina Pop discover they have a connection… but will they act on their feelings?

Having a wife in hospital who can’t remember who you are probably isn’t the way David predicted he would be spending the first few months of married life.

But after Shona was shot in Coronation Street’s Christmas Day episodes by drunk gunman Derek Milligan, David and Shona’s world was shattered, and now she is refusing to let him even visit her in hospital in Leeds.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

Next week sees David pay Shona’s estranged son, Clayton, a visit in prison in a bid to warn him against dripping poison in Shona’s ear.

But of course, Clayton isn’t having any of it, and David’s visit proves pointless.

However, there is more bad news to come when Shona asks David for a divorce, and he covers his hurt by telling Maria that his wife has done him a favour and allowed him to move on.

Shona’s request has understandably left David devastated and he goes into self-destruct mode by drinking in Victoria Garden.

But while he is there, he bumps into Alina and it is clear there is a spark between them… but will they take things further?

Clearly Seb thinks there is something to worry about, because later in the Rovers he sees red during a chat with David and ends punching him.

Emma is horrified that Seb would get so involved with his ex girlfriend’s love life, and David is left at rock bottom when Nick urges him fight for his marriage.

But as David breaks down in tears, does he have enough fight in him to get his marriage back on track?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.