FORBIDDEN love in Coronation Street leaves THIS couple under threat

There's drama heading for Coronation Street's Fiz and Tyrone...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape under threat as Jade Rowan tries to come between them. But will she manage to wreck their relationship?

The drama starts when Jade calls at the garage next week and begs Tyrone to let her see Hope again.

Tyrone is adamant that Jade won’t be going anywhere near Hope, but he manages to remain calm and tells her to leave.

However, Jade isn’t going to give up on her half sister that easily and she turns up at number 9 later that same day, asking to arrange a visit with Hope and explaining that it is her birthday.

Tyrone sticks to his guns and tells Jade to sling her hook… but it is clear that Hope is also missing Jade, because she soon asks Tyrone if they can get Jade a birthday present.

Tyrone admits to Fiz that at Hope’s insistence they have bought Jade a very cheap bracelet for her birthday, and when Hope presents the gift to her sister with a homemade card, Jade couldn’t be more thrilled with her gift.

However when Hope lies that the bracelet was Tyrone’s idea, Jade is secretly over the moon and thinks all her birthdays have come at once.

Later Jade calls at the garage again, this time to thank Tyrone for her birthday present.

And when he is kind to her, she takes it totally the wrong way and soon jumps to the worrying conclusion that Tyrone must like her.

Later Jade makes a beeline for number 9, and as Tyrone talks, Jade leans in and makes a pass at him… but how will Tyrone react to her advances?

Thankfully Tyrone only has eyes for Fiz, because later that day he catches up with Jade in Victoria Garden and explains in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t love her and is happy with Fiz.

But while he is handling the situation, Fiz has got wind of what has happened and soon appears and threatens to knock Jade out.

Has Jade pushed the family too far this time? And will Fiz really go through with her threat?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.