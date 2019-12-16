FORBIDDEN LOVE in Neighbours threatens to tear THIS legendary family apart

There's drama in today's Neighbours when Finn Kelly confesses to a forbidden love...

After weeks of denial, today’s Neighbours sees Finn Kelly finally confess that he has got secret feelings for Elly Conway.

But, there’s just one problem, not only is Finn dating Elly’s sister Bea, but Elly is also pregnant with Finn’s dead brother’s baby. Talk about messy!

Neighbours fans have watched Finn pandering to pregnant Elly’s every need over recent weeks, claiming that he is just trying to look out for his unborn nice or nephew.

But it has been clear that the boundaries are blurring as he continues to put Elly’s needs ahead of girlfriend Bea’s.

And now there is the added complication that his estranged mother Claudia is in town with a vendetta against Elly.

After trying – and failing – to get Finn to work against Elly in a bid to get custody of her baby when it is born, Claudia still remains determined to find fault with Elly as the mother of her unborn grandchild.

But while Claudia has promised to drop her bid to get closer to Shaun’s baby, it is clear she is far from letting things lie when today she arrives at the Kennedys’ to bring tickets for the ballet to butter up Finn.

However, when Claudia claims she would like to take Finn and Bea on a trip to see the Nutcracker, Finn sees it as a chance to get Elly involved and asks Bea if she will give her ticket to her sister.

Bea is disappointed at missing out, but understands it is important for Elly and Claudia to bond, but it is a step too far for Susan, who is already suspicious of Finn’s feelings towards Elly.

In the end Bea and Susan get tickets for the show as well and head along, ruining Finn’s plans and leaving him frustrated.

But it’s not just Susan who can see that Finn’s going above and beyond for Elly, and when Claudia confronts her son about whether he is in love with Elly, he finally confesses everything.

But where does this leave poor Bea? And are Finn’s feelings for Elly reciprocated?

And more to the point… how long will Claudia be able to keep her son’s secret safe?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5